Some North County Mayor plan to ask for investigation into St. Louis County spending of Covid 19 funds.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – A group of North County mayors tell You Paid For It they plan to ask for an investigation into the way the administration of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is spending millions from the federal government to fight Covid 19.

They plan to write the Governor and Attorney General to take a look.

The county received $173 million from the federal government to help the area fight the Covid 19 crisis.

The mayors say some money has been wasted.

They cite questionable spending on a hotel that was supposed to house first responders with Covid 19 that was little used.

There was $2 Million for a morgue that ended up not storing very many bodies of Covid 19 victims. The county also spent too much money on masks in a contract they didn’t send out for bid.

Still, the lion’s share of the money has not been spent. Mayors say small businesses are still waiting for help. They say municipalities haven’t gotten the promised help either.

The mayor’s plan to write the Governor, the Attorney General, and State Auditor asking for an investigation into how the money is being spent.