ST. LOUIS – Residents in one south St. Louis neighborhood are fed up with drivers speeding down narrow streets, putting lives in danger. When their pleas for help went unanswered, they contacted FOX 2.

“Speeding is the biggest problem,” Alex Arndt said, adding that it’s a challenge just getting to his car in the 3700 block of Gustine. “We’ve got only on-street parking here, no garages. People are speeding feet away from people, inches away. Semis, too; it doesn’t matter what it is.”

Maryann Miller says this is as bad as she’s seen.

“Yes, I’ve been here 34 years, and it’s gotten worse and worse,” she said, describing the big trucks as a proverbial “bat out of hell.”

Arndt says he’s been trying to get city hall to do something for years. The pleas fall on deaf ears.

Arndt says some cars speed down this narrow street at more than 40 miles an hour in this 25-mile-an-hour zone, and some trucks drive too fast on this street as well. He’s hoping that by spotlighting the trouble here, that will prompt more action by city hall to do something before someone is killed by the speeding motorist.

“It’s like a drag strip at night,” he said.

Statement from the office of Alderwoman Daniela Velázquez:

“Our office regularly hears concerns from our constituents regarding traffic calming and speed humps. We will work with Mr. Arndt regarding his ongoing request– one that began with former Alderwoman (now President) Megan Green for the 3700 block of Gustine in late May 2022.

For FY2024, we have already approved 14% of ward capital budget (more than $116,000) for additional speed humps across the 6th Ward, including speed humps near the 3700 block of Gustine. Among those on the fall installation list, near 37000 Gustin, are speed humps on the 3300 block of Gustine, the 3500 block of Gustine, the 3600 block of Potomac, and the 3700 block of Potomac. We will continue to work with residents on making the best use of these limited funds for infrastructure requests such as installing speed humps and additional traffic calming measures including curb bump outs, street paving, and more.”