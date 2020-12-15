St. Charles businesses and residents oppose MoDOT’s proposed I-70 project

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles residents and business owners are concerned over the Missouri Department of Transportation’s $62 million Interstate 70 project.

Part of MoDOT’s proposal could result in making part of the I-70 Outer Road one-way. Entrepreneurs say that would hurt their businesses. Residents fear it will create a nightmare getting back and forth to their homes.

This project will run from Cave Spring to Fairgrounds Road in St. Charles. A MoDOT spokesperson says it’s intended to make that 4-mile stretch of road safer.

They’re using what’s called a design-build approach. The firms bidding on the job will figure out the best way to accomplish the MoDOT objectives.

But businesses and many residents say not enough of their interests are being considered in the project. MoDOT expects to know what the changes will be sometime in July.

In the meantime, MoDOT wants residents to respond to a survey and give their opinion on the project.

