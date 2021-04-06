St. Charles County Ambulance District launching new effort to get more vaccines to seniors

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles Charles County Ambulance District is launching a new effort to help senior citizens having trouble getting the vaccine, to vaccination sites.

The district was in Wentzville at a senior living community complex today administering the shots.

The Ambulance District gets the vaccines from the state.

They plan to go to as many senior citizen communities as possible in St Charles County.

After that, they’ll deliver the vaccines to homebound seniors and ultimately the homeless.

Kyle Gaines, the spokesman for the ambulance district, says a lot of seniors face many barriers including technical challenges, not having a car, or just having mobility issues.

The ambulance district says they felt everyone here in St. Charles County needed to be able to get a vaccine if they wanted one.

Gaines says the ambulance district has been on the front lines of the pandemic from the outset. They also vaccinated first responders.

This is giving them a chance to do more. The district thinks this effort will at least go thru the summer.