St. Charles County family gets $4,000 stimulus check after months of waiting

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles County family recently received $4,000 in stimulus payments after waiting for months.

Dawn Leppert contacted FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team in July when she and her husband did not receive the money owed to them.

They received their first stimulus payment — but the second one, which would have been worth $1,200, never came. The third payment of $2,800 didn’t arrive either.

FOX 2’s Elliott Davis reached out to Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Charles County) for answers.

“Well, this is our job we look forward to the opportunity of being able to help our constituents,” said Luetkemeyer. “We were able to call the Treasury Department and sit down with them and say, ‘Look we got a whole bunch of cases here. You guys are dropping the ball on this.'”

Leppert and her family received their payments after Luetkemeyer contacted the Treasury Department, though it’s unclear what caused the delay.

Luetkemeyer said he has resolved about 79 stimulus cases.

