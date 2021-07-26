St. Charles County officials dead set against mask mandate

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County is not going to go the way of St. Louis City and County and issue a mask mandate of their own. The county has opted for the same course as it did during the heart of the pandemic in 2020 – no mask mandate.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann says he’s opposed to a mask mandate, mainly because it’s unenforceable.

Ehlmann says St. Charles didn’t have a mask mandate in 2020 and its COVID numbers were no worse than other areas and better than some.

St. Charles County had a positivity rate of 3.2% back in mid-May. Now that rate is up to 12% amid the COVID resurgence.

Ehlmann insists better metrics to use are hospitalizations and deaths. He says St. Charles is lower in those areas than many others.

Mayor of St. Charles Dan Borgmeyer also says no to mask mandates. Like Ehlmann, he says they’re not enforceable, adding that they will not be sending a police officer to arrest somebody if they walk into a QT without a mask on.