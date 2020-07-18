St. Charles County officials say bars partly to blame for rise in COVID cases

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County is seeing a big jump in new COVID-19 cases.

St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said there’s been a 400 percent jump in new cases.

In early June, there were between 10 and 15 new cases. But by the beginning of July, that skyrocketed to 60 new cases.

Most of these cases are young people between 20 and 30 years of age.

Thanks to contact tracing, the county narrowed the problem to bars.

St. Charles County authorities sat down local bar and restaurant owners and told them to shape up or risk being shut down if they don’t.

Despite the rise in cases, Mayor Borgmeyer said he would not order people to wear a mask. However, some of the business owners said they would require masks anyway.

