St. Charles County officials say they’re short on much-needed vaccine doses

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The director of the St. Charles County Health Department says plenty more doses of the COVID vaccine is needed in his county to effectively fight the virus there.

While the county is just getting doses in the thousands, more than 100,000 people have signed up for it.

Health director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman says the county has distributed just over 4,000 doses of vaccine but that’s far less than what’s needed.

Cianci-Chapman says the county has put procedures in place for mass distribution if it can get the doses. He says getting enough vaccine is the only way of defeating the crisis.

St. Louis area leaders have been criticizing the state over vaccine distribution. Last week, Governor Mike Parson held a spirited news conference to defend his record of distribution.

The St. Charles County Health Department is due to get more vaccine, although it’s not exactly sure how much. Cianci-Chapman says they often get far fewer doses than they ask for.