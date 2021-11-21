St. Charles County Prosecutor believes Missouri Supreme Court overreacted to the pandemic

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney says the Missouri Supreme Court overreacted to the pandemic and set up rules that shut down trials for too long.

Tim Lohmar says trials have been delayed way too long. Some defendants have been behind bars between two-and-a-half and three years. Lohmar says that’s also meant the victims of crime have had to wait too long for justice.

According to Lohmar, St. Charles County judges did as good a job as they could have given the constraints from the state’s highest court.

Lohmar says working through the pandemic is one of the toughest times since he got the job nine years ago.

The COVID crisis is just part of the challenges facing the county.

The prosecutor says he’s seeing a rise in violent crime, mostly caused by people who don’t live in St. Charles. He says the answer is for judges is to keep more of the dangerous offenders behind bars with high bail and slap those found guilty with hefty sentences.