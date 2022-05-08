ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar says his county is holding the line on violent crime.

He tells FOX2 that St. Charles is in a better position than its neighbors in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. He attributes that to the strong cooperation between his office and law enforcement.

“When people are held on violent crimes, and they’re held on a high bond, they don’t go home,” said Lohmar. “So word gets out to their family and their friends that if you do get caught in St. Charles County, there’s a good changes you’re not going home the next day.”

Lohmar says he’s working to create a new warning to criminals.

“When it comes to violent crime or people that misused children or repeat offenders, accountability takes precedent here,” said Lohmar. “That means that in almost all the circumstances, the penitentiary is the answer.”

Homicide cases have dropped in St. Charles County over the past three years. In 2019, there were 11 homicides reported in St. Charles County. In 2020, there were 10 homicides reported in the county. In 2021, the number of murders dropped to eight.

Lohmar says no homicides have been reported so far in St. Charles County this year. He says they also keeping down the number of crimes involving firearms or armed criminal action charges. Among those weapons-based cases, there were 74 in 2019, 81 in 2020 and 62 in 2021.

Lohmar also says a lot of the trouble they see involves people coming from St. Louis City and St. Louis County. He says the majority of inmates in the St. Charles Jail are people from outside of the county.