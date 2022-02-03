St. Charles County to spend $1M to help subdivision with stormwater problem

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles County subdivision that is struggling with a severe stormwater runoff problem is seeing some signs of progress.

It’s an ongoing You Paid For It Investigation that started last year. Residents called FOX 2’s Elliott Davis when a house was sliding downhill in the Heritage Subdivision. The residents were demanding action from county officials.

The house was ultimately demolished, but that still left the subdivision with stormwater runoff that rolls down from other subdivisions built after Heritage.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann recently announced the county is spending $1 million on two trucks to help them find trouble in their sewer lines ahead of time.

Ehlmann also offered other ideas to help, like creating a neighborhood improvement district where the county would foot the bill for improvements. Homeowners would then be assessed a fee to repay the county over decades.

He’s also looking into a drainage district that would let the county play a more direct role in the financial fix.

Some homeowners said they’ll wait and see how it all turns, out but they are hopeful. The You Paid For It Team was thanked for its involvement in keeping the spotlight on this issue, impacting hundreds of families in the St. Charles County subdivision.