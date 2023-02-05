ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – New changes in the Heritage subdivision in St. Charles County, where some homes are in danger of sliding down a hill. One home was already demolished after it began to fall apart due to soil erosion.

People in the two neighboring homes were stunned to learn that someone bought the now-vacant property and intends to build another home on it. Meanwhile, St. Charles County leadership is discussing buying out those houses in danger of sliding down the hill.

Victoria Poletti, who has been forced to abandon her house, cannot believe what she’s hearing.

“Flabbergasted. Is that the word to use? That doesn’t make any sense to me, in that we saw the previous house torn down!” she said.

Her neighbor, Tara Rath, on the other side of the demolished house, feels the same way.

“You mean somebody would come and build on that land again?” she said. “Seems crazy to me!”

Newly-elected council Councilman Tim Baker also finds the deal strange.

“We’re talking about a future, buy out a new house, as opposed to a vacant lot,” he said.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann questions the logic of building another house at that location.

“I can’t believe that anyone would be silly enough to do that,” he said. “But if they were, we would not allow them to do that until they had an engineer give us an opinion that’s it safe to do that.”

Meanwhile, Poletti’s concerned about whether she’ll get a home buyout like the others, since her home has been ruined by the soil erosion. She says she’s contacted the county about it but heard nothing back.

“We think it’s something that needs to be done and the fact that we have some federal money available now allows us to do this,” Ehlmann said. “This is a situation because here is federal money available, we have made the decision, and the council has supported that to go ahead and make some of this federal money that’s available to do this buyout.”