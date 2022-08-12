ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles officials are getting damage estimates in the area caused by the July 26-28 flash flooding.

St. Charles City Mayor Dan Borgmeyer’s staff estimates the damage to public property is around $2.8 million. The city officials said 500 homes were damaged and a pedestrian bridge in the park was destroyed by the water.

Borgmeyer said the city set out dumpsters for residents to take their trash and they increased curbside trash pickup.

The mayor said the city has also waived fees on people rebuilding damaged homes. He said he believes it will take months or perhaps into 2023 before some families recover.

St. Peters and O’Fallon, Missouri were among the other areas that were impacted by the flood.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann told FOX 2 that preliminary estimates for the damage to public property around the county are $9.7 million, and $409,000 was for unincorporated St. Charles County.

Ehlmann said one of the main jobs the county is doing to assist flood victims is picking up all the trash and debris. He said they are also directing people to resources for help.