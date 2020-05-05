St. Charles mayor glad to see businesses reopen

ST. CHARLES, MO – Businesses along Main Street in St. Charles are among the places that reopened their doors Monday.

Governor Parson cleared the way for business in the state to reopen for business.

The mayor of St. Charles talked to Investigator Elliott Davis about the impact of the shutdown. Mayor Dan Borgmeyer says it will cost the city millions in lost tax revenue.

He says the reopening comes with some strings attached like the requirement of social distancing. He says some businesses will require customers to wear masks.

Elliott talked to some of the restaurants who said they’re glad to be back in business and glad to recall workers they had to let go.

Workers also said they’re happy to be back on the payroll.

But not everyone is opening up shop. Some told Elliott they’re going to just wait and see how the public responds before they commit to reopening.

The one big business that can’t reopen right now is the casino. The state and county are working on guidelines for those to get back to business. The mayor will be glad when it does happen since the casino in his city generates a million dollars a month in tax revenue.