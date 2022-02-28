St. Charles mayor says multi-billion dollar project will redefine the city

ST. CHARLES — St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer spoke exclusively with FOX 2’s Elliott Davis about a multi-billion dollar project that Borgmeyer believes will redefine the city.

St. Charles taxpayers are spending about $20 million on things like infrastructure for the project, which is expected to generate at least $2 billion. It’s called the City of St. Charles The Boroughs of Riverwalk.

Work is now underway on the largest piece of the project, a 180-acre development called Riverpointe that will stretch along the Missouri River. The development cost of that alone is around $400 million.

The ground was raised 30 to 40 feet to get it out of the flood plain.

In addition to the $20 million St. Charles City is kicking in, St. Charles County and the state are spending another $20 million on the project.

The Boroughs of Riverwalk will be divided into six areas. North Main will feature an entertainment district and boutique shops. Frenchtown will have trendy businesses and residential areas. North Town will have upscale residential and local businesses with high growth.

Historic South Main will have unique shopping boutiques and landmarks. Riverpointe will include hotels, residential areas, businesses, and major entertainment venues. South City will include businesses, along with residential and corporate headquarters.

Borgmeyer said there is still a lot to do, but the lions’ share of the development should be finished by 2024. Mayor Borgmeyer said the project will redefine the city. He said a lot of people come to conventions now and stay in St. Charles one day. He wants to stretch that to three or four days.

He said he wants to attract a younger demographic to the city to keep the tax base solid over the long run.