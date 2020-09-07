Head of Missouri’s prosecuting attorney’s association defends Kim Gardner against Governor

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney talked to Elliott Davis.  Tim Lohmar is head of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorney’s that represents 115 prosecutors across the state. That group is opposing Missouri Governor Parson’s idea of giving the Attorney General power to take over homicide cases from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Lohmar believes the effort will fail even though it’s already passed the Senate.

It still needs the approval of the House whose members are skeptical of the plan.

Kim Gardner has not asked for the state’s help.

Lohmar says it would set a bad precedent for the state to step over the head of the duly elected Circuit Attorney and take cases.

The association represents more than 100 prosecuting attorneys across the State of Missouri.

Parson says this is his effort to help fight crime in St Louis.

