St. Charles says the Chamber of Commerce is helping bring down COVID-19 cases

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles didn’t want to order a mask mandate so they turned to the St. Charles County Chamber of Commerce to help make the decision.

The Chamber’s 800 members were asked to draw up their own policy to require people to wear masks when they come into their stores.

FOX 2’s Elliott Davis talked to St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer who said the effort is paying off.

The Mayor said they’ve cut the number of COVID-19 cases in half from a month ago and within the past two weeks, it’s down 14 percent.

Back in June, St. Charles County had about 11 new cases a day. But in late July that shot up to 164 cases. Yesterday that number was dramatically lower at 82.

The Mayor says the cases are still way too high but they’re moving in the right direction.

Scott Tate, the President/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce says he signed on to the city’s request for help saying he didn’t want to see another shutdown of nonessential businesses.