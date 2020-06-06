St. Louis alderman works on plan to better relations between police and the community

ST. LOUIS – In the midst of all the protests following the killing of George Floyd, St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley says he’s working on legislation to help address an underlying problem fueling the unrest here.

Bosley’s working on a new plan to require a closer working relationship between the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the city health department. He believes the health department is better positioned to figure out ways to provide better mental and emotional support for officers.

Bosley’s measure would require the development of racial sensitivity training and would mandate coming up with ways to better identify both problems and problem cops before trouble strikes.

Bosley agrees that not all officers are bad cops but he says a better way has to be found to foment a good relationship between the police and community. He says a whole new protocol needs to be established and the health department has the most expertise in figuring out how to do it. He hopes to have his legislation ready to submit to the board of aldermen in a matter of weeks.