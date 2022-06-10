ST. LOUIS — The full St. Louis City Board of Aldermen voted Friday to back a measure that’s being pushed by FOX 2’s You Paid For It team to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles.

The resolution, which passed unanimously, was sponsored by Alderman Joe Vaccaro. It would keep the traffic signals green for emergency vehicles but red for all other traffic.

Most accidents involving emergency vehicles happen at intersections.

“One hundred percent of the aldermen voted in favor of looking into putting these lights. It saves lives. This was kind of all based on your story, and that’s a fact,” said Vaccaro.

The Board of Aldermen’s new interim Board President Joe Vollmer is among those supporting the resolution.

“It makes great sense,” said Vollmer. “Having to ride in an ambulance after an accident, I can tell you that you can’t get there fast enough. Life is precious, and we need to take care of it.”

In April, FOX 2 first reported on the new system that St. Charles County implemented. County Executive Steve Ehlmann pushed the idea. First responders will have fast access thru 351 intersections in the county. The project costs $800,000, mostly federal money, and should be operational by the end of the year.

The Public Safety Division will study the measure that the St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed Friday. Vaccaro said after the study, the aldermen will fashion a board bill to put the project on the path to becoming a reality.

FOX 2’s Elliott Davis asked if Vaccaro expects to have Mayor Tishaura Jones’ support. He believes that he’ll likely get it when all is said and done because the intersection system is something to save lives.

St/ Louis County is also studying a similar system. County council chairwoman Rita Heard Days passed a resolution in the county to study just how it would work and how much it would cost.