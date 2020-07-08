Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,042 deaths/ 24,629 cases IL: 7,063 deaths/ 148,452 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

St. Louis alderwoman insists she’s not holding up COVID-19 money

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Following Monday night’s You Paid For It report, Alderwoman Sharon Tyus contacted Fox 2 News to give her side of the story. We were unable to reach Tyus beforehand.

Tyus says she did not hold up the CARES Act Legislation, which has $63 million to help local small businesses and other St. Louisans deal with the coronavirus crisis.

But other members of the board of aldermen, Jeffery Boyd, Joe Vaccaro, and even Board President Lewis Reed, accused her of delaying the legislation.

Tyus serves as chairwoman of the St. Louis Aldermanic Rules and Engrossment Committee, where the CARES Act legislation was sent after the board gave it preliminary approval.

The legislation was introduced in the board of aldermen on June 5. It got first round approval on June 26 and was then sent to Tyus’ committee to be checked before coming back to the board for a final vote.

Tyus said in a statement to Fox 2 that she didn’t delay the CARES Act. She further said while the bill was in her committee it was not up for a hearing yet.

Tyus said there were 33 bills head of it. Furthermore, she insisted she has 30 days to consider bills in her committee.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News