St. Louis alderwoman insists she’s not holding up COVID-19 money

ST. LOUIS – Following Monday night’s You Paid For It report, Alderwoman Sharon Tyus contacted Fox 2 News to give her side of the story. We were unable to reach Tyus beforehand.

Tyus says she did not hold up the CARES Act Legislation, which has $63 million to help local small businesses and other St. Louisans deal with the coronavirus crisis.

But other members of the board of aldermen, Jeffery Boyd, Joe Vaccaro, and even Board President Lewis Reed, accused her of delaying the legislation.

Tyus serves as chairwoman of the St. Louis Aldermanic Rules and Engrossment Committee, where the CARES Act legislation was sent after the board gave it preliminary approval.

The legislation was introduced in the board of aldermen on June 5. It got first round approval on June 26 and was then sent to Tyus’ committee to be checked before coming back to the board for a final vote.

Tyus said in a statement to Fox 2 that she didn’t delay the CARES Act. She further said while the bill was in her committee it was not up for a hearing yet.

Tyus said there were 33 bills head of it. Furthermore, she insisted she has 30 days to consider bills in her committee.