St. Louis alderwoman wants to overturn Prop D

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Alderwoman Sharon Tyus has had enough of Proposition D. She’s introduced legislation to turn back the hands of time and overturn Prop D.

Back in 2020, city voters supported Prop D’s “approval voting” arrangement as a new way to elect officials. Voters get to vote for multi candidates in a nonpartisan election, where party affiliation is not mentioned.

Tyus doesn’t like that at all, saying she wants to be able to list her party affiliation on a ballet.

Those that pushed Prop D don’t like that, saying it would be unfair for aldermen to overturn the will of the people.