St. Louis Asian leaders meet with police chiefs over hate crime

ST. LOUIS – Members of the St. Louis Asian American Community held a virtual meeting with top law enforcement and many others Thursday night.

More than 200 people joined in on the meeting that included St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden and St. Louis County Chief Mary Barton.

Some Asians in St. Louis say they’ve been the target of racially motivated actions against them.

The goal of the meeting was to find the best way to deal with issues facing Asians in St. Louis.

Hayden said he’s taken several steps:

Asking officers to be extra vigilant in areas frequented by Asians.

Given officers extra training on hate crimes.

Designated a detective as liaison to the Asian Community to facilitate information.

Established a Community Outreach Unit to among other things establish a closer bond with the Asian community.

Hayden said there have been no reports of hate crimes in St. Louis this year or last year

Asian leaders said part of the reason is that victims fear reporting incidents.