St. Louis Board of Alderman President wants $2 million city reward fund to curb homicides

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed wants to use $2 million in city money to put together a reward fund to try to curb the killing in this city.

Reed says the money would be for information leading to the arrest and conviction of killers.

Reed acknowledges many people are afraid to come forward. He says the reward money would give them options to relocate or take other protective measures.

Reed says most of the criminals are never punished for murders committed in St Louis and he wants to change that. He is also hoping corporations will kick into the reward fund.

This is the second major idea Lewis Reed has come up with to address the homicides in this city

The first was Cure Violence, a program the Board of Aldermen passed last September.

It was supposed to cut crime by 50 percent or more.

Mayor Krewson’s Administration oversaw implementing Cure Violence but says the coronavirus crisis slowed things down. Reed contends there were just too many delays.

Reeds new idea of a $2 million reward fund will also need Board approval.