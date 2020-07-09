Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,046 deaths/ 25,204 cases IL: 7,099 deaths/ 149,432 cases.

St. Louis Board of Aldermen approves coronavirus funds and measure asking voters whether to overturn residency

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has okayed two measures that were the subjects of recent You Paid It Team reports.

The board gave final approval to the $63 million CARES Act legislation. That money is going to be used to help St. Louisans fight coronavirus. The You Paid For It team has been looking into the pace of getting the legislation thru the Board of Aldermen.

The board also gave final approval to put the residency rule up to a public vote. St. Louisans will get to decide in November whether to allow city employees to live within city limits or not.

Both bills will go to Mayor Lyda Krewson for her signature.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News