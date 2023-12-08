ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed legislation Friday to give senior citizens a break on their property taxes.

Under the measure, the city real estate tax portion of their property tax bill would be frozen. That’s about 20 percent of the total.

The sponsor of the legislation, Anne Schweitzer, spoke at a news conference lauding the passage of the legislation.

“It’s something where they will be able to pay a little bit less every year in their taxes, so it helps them keep money in their pockets,” said Schweitzer.

Seniors who are at least 62 years old are eligible for the program. There are an estimated 6,600 beneficiaries.

”I think it’s a great idea,” said Winnie Kesteloot. “There are a lot of seniors who, just like my husband says, are on fixed incomes, and it’s very difficult for them to pay, and I think it’s important that they be able to keep their homes. If they can’t pay their taxes, they won’t be able to keep their homes.”

The program is free, but it will cost the city hundreds of thousands in lost revenue, possibly around $500,000. Board President Megan Green addressed that issue.

“I think that this bill was very thoughtful in the way that it was put together to make sure that it had a very minimal impact on city revenue and to make sure it’s not impacting other taxing districts, like our public school system that desperately need resources,“ said Green.

Friday’s action by the city follows similar legislation passed in St. Charles County and St. Louis County, which was made possible through Missouri’s new law.

The bill now goes to the desk of Mayor Tishaura Jones, who is expected to sign it. With her approval, the measure takes effect in 2024.