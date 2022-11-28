ST. LOUIS – When the St. Louis Board of Aldermen is cut in half next April, a bill has been introduced to raise their pay to $72,000.

The legislation was sponsored by Alderwoman Carol Howard and would raise the current pay from $37,000 to $72,000 for the part-time job.

Under the change already set to take place at the board, each ward would have a large area and more people, about 21,500.

Howard said the raise is fair because it means a lot of extra work for the aldermen.

One taxpayer said the aldermen would be making more than police officers and firefighters, and they do not think that is fair.

The aldermen would also be paid more than members of the St. Louis County Council, who make $20,000 a year and represent 140,000 or more people. Missouri Senators represent areas of 180,000 people, and they are paid $35,000.