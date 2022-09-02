ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is getting prepared to introduce a new law to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles and drivers.

FOX 2’s You Paid For It team has been pushing on the matter ever since it was first reported on the effort in St. Charles County. St. Charles implemented a program at more than 300 intersections that would let emergency vehicles go through the crossing while stopping traffic for motorists.

It makes responding to an emergency safer for ambulances, fire trucks, and police vehicles.

St. Louis Alderman Joe Vaccaro said the report by the You Paid For It team gave him the inspiration to do the same thing in St. Louis County.

Vacarro said he’s not sure yet how much it will cost but he hopes to use pandemic funds to pay for it. Vacarro describes why the proposed legislation is so important to him.

“It saves lives. It makes these intersections safe. I’ve actually sat in an intersection, you got a police car and ambulances behind you,” he said. “You’re at a red light and you don’t know what to do. Do I go, do I stop, I don’t know what to do. The cost isn’t a factor right now, we got half a billion dollars in COVID money. This is a mere pittance compared to what lives can be saved and lawsuits, future lawsuits that could be saved. When I saw that story I knew it was something that we have to do.”

Vaccaro said he hopes to get the measure passed by Christmas.