St. Louis city Covid 19 funds blocked by Aldermanic committee

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It Team has learned that funds intended to help St. Louisians deal with the coronavirus crisis is stalled in a relatively obscure aldermanic committee.

The $63 million dollar Cares Act funding intended to help with everything from a $5,000 grant for small businesses to help them with the crisis, to pay for testing and PPE’s.

We’re told that as well as other legislation, is stuck in the Engrossment Committee by Chairwoman Sharon Tyus.

I was told the Cares Act money could have been approved two weeks ago and made its way down to those who needed it. Instead, it’s sitting idle in the committee.

You Paid For It could not reach Sharon Tyus to find out her reasons for holding up the money.

Those complaining about this deal include the Board President, the Majority Floor Leader and others.

They claim Tyus doesn’t have the power to do what she’s doing.

Other legislation is also being held hostage.

One is the legislation to let voters decide whether to overturn the city’s residency rule and let workers live where they want.

That would impact some 6,000 workers. Tyus opposes the residency change.

The Bill has a hard deadline to meet to get it on the November ballot and time is running out.

Also, I was also told two newly elected board members can’t take their seats because Tyus’ committee is holding up their credentials.