St. Louis Community College to give millions in grants to help people change careers

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Community College is dishing out $36 million dollars in grants to students.

That money, which came from pandemic funding, will help students decide to make a shift to new careers. This will help deal with a shortage of workers in fields such as nursing and truck drivers.

There are normally eight students in a trucking class but because of COVID protocols, that’s been cut in half to four.

The college is able to provide grants to students that will help them with everything from books to transportation to housing and child care.

Those costs have kept students from going after their dreams, but now the extra federal COVID funds are ringing their dreams within reach.

The school has some 15 job training programs with another popular one being nursing. The school has been expanding its nursing programs because there are so many openings.

The School’s Chancellor Dr. Jeff Pittman says many people are using this time of pandemic to re-evaluate their lives and are choosing new careers.

The school says the additional resources are helping to make that easier for them to do.

To see all of the various training programs offered by St. Louis Community College, visit the college’s website.