ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis condemned a government-subsidized apartment that was home to a mother of four, Torreese Valentine, that FOX 2’s You Paid For It team spotlighted earlier this week.

After we reported on the horrible conditions at the unit, building inspectors and health department inspectors descended on the unit in north St. Louis.

“We recognize that there were all kinds of problems in this particular case,” said Frank Oswald, St. Louis building commissioner. “We’ve done a condemnation on the property at this point.”

The inspectors found many serious problems. Besides the flood, there was sewage coming out of pipes and exposed wiring, a faulty kitchen sink where there was mold, and the list of problems went on and on.

The building commissioner found so many issues that officials decided condemning the apartment was best for the mother.

Now the property owner has 10 days to correct the problems. If they do not fix it promptly, the company could be prosecuted. The city also told the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to stop rent payments.

Valentine said she could not stay in the unit for now. FOX 2 was told Congresswoman Cori Bush’s office is working with HUD to find her an alternative house.

“I’m so glad that somebody is doing something. I’m really glad that somebody is doing something and something is being done,” Valentine said. “It makes me feel good cause it makes me feel like me and my kids around going to be safe now.”