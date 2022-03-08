St. Louis County Council aims for compromise on $210M convention center expansion

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council voted to give preliminary approval on a compromise measure to allow the $210 million St. Louis Convention Center expansion to go forward and build a $40 million recreation center in north St. Louis County.
St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Rita Days has been accused of holding up the expansion project over her demands for the rec center.
She contends that convention center officials promised years ago to build a rec center, something convention officials deny.
The chairwoman said she’s getting a lot of help from the University of Missouri-St. Louis to find a suitable location. Days said this idea was pushed by her late predecessor Hazel Erby.
At tonight’s meeting, Councilman Mark Harder had questions about the long-term viability of the recreation center, with Days vowed to address all of his concerns.
In the end, the majority voted to give the measure preliminary approval. The last hurdle will be a final vote. No date for that has been set.