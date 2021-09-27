St. Louis County Council members explain why they changed votes on mask mandate

CLAYTON, Mo. – FOX 2 sits down with two St. Louis County Councilwomen who recently switched sides in the COVID mask mandate issue.

Last time around, Council Chair Rita Days and Councilwoman Shalonda Webb joined with Republicans on the council to overturn County Executive Sam Page’s mask mandate.

Their main reason for switching sides was the input they were getting from the Black community that was in favor of the masks.

At one point, a group of north county political leaders even went so far as to put out a flyer criticizing Days and Webb.

The Page administration’s mask mandate requires masks to be worn indoors, just like the mandate in the City of St. Louis.

Council Chairwoman Days says Page didn’t follow procedures last time around and didn’t properly notify the council of the impending order.

Both councilwomen say, this time, Page and the county health department did reach out to them and explained why the mandate was needed.

Chairwoman Days says she doesn’t think the council has to hold a vote to support the order. She says that would only be necessary if there was an effort to overturn it. And with Days and Webb switching sides, the votes are not there for that.