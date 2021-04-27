St. Louis County Council members won’t give Sam Page total spending power over new COVID funds

CLAYTON, Mo. – Members of the St. Louis County Council, including the chair and vice-chair, say the council will not be giving County Executive Sam Page the spending authority he had last time around with COVID relief funds.

This time, councilmembers plan to retain their spending oversight powers.

The county is due to get $180 million in new money from the federal government.

Last time, the council voted to give up its oversight authority to CARES Act funds, allowing Page to make the spending decisions. Both Council Chair Rita Days and Vice Chair Mark Harder say they won’t be doing the same this time around. Harder voted against it the first time.

Councilwoman Days actually supported Page last time. But now, she says Page didn’t do everything he promised so she won’t be doing the same thing again.

Another major change – municipalities had to go through the Page administration to get their money last time out and that angered local mayors. This time around, the municipalities will deal directly with the federal government for their funds.

The county may get the first batch of funds about $80 million next month. They will have two years to spend it.