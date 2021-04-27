St. Louis County Council members won’t give Sam Page total spending power over new COVID funds

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. – Members of the St. Louis County Council, including the chair and vice-chair, say the council will not be giving County Executive Sam Page the spending authority he had last time around with COVID relief funds.

This time, councilmembers plan to retain their spending oversight powers.

The county is due to get $180 million in new money from the federal government.

Last time, the council voted to give up its oversight authority to CARES Act funds, allowing Page to make the spending decisions. Both Council Chair Rita Days and Vice Chair Mark Harder say they won’t be doing the same this time around. Harder voted against it the first time.

Councilwoman Days actually supported Page last time. But now, she says Page didn’t do everything he promised so she won’t be doing the same thing again.

Another major change – municipalities had to go through the Page administration to get their money last time out and that angered local mayors. This time around, the municipalities will deal directly with the federal government for their funds.

The county may get the first batch of funds about $80 million next month. They will have two years to spend it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News