St. Louis County has over $800K left over from COVID gift card program

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb had the idea back in the fall to set aside money to reward fully-vaccinated people with about $150 in gift cards.

The Council agreed to set aside $850,000 for the program. The trouble is only $35,000 has been used. Around $815,000 is still sitting there.



FOX 2’s Elliot Davis talked to Councilwoman Webb who said she wanted to try some to convince more people to get their shots. She said if it saves one life it’s worth it.



About 900 people got one shot. Between 200 and 300 got two shots. St Louis County Councilwoman Mark Harder said that maybe the program has run its course, and it may be time to divert that money elsewhere.

Webb said she’s not opposed to that if it becomes necessary. She told Davis the best decision they made was not spending all the money upfront. She said spending that $35,000 to get at least some people fully vaccinated saved lives