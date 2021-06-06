St. Louis County taxpayers could be left holding the bag in legal battle between Page, county council

CLAYTON, Mo. – Members of the St Louis County Council are firing back at Dr. Sam Page‘s re-election campaign over a fundraising post on social media. The post is critical of an ethics committee probe of Dr. Page’s weekend job at a hospital.
Some council members believe Page’s outside job violates the county charter. However, the Page campaign is accusing the Republicans on the council of using Trump-like tactics in their investigation of the county executive.
Republican Councilman Tim Fitch points out that two Republicans and two Democrats voted for the ethics investigation.
Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, a Democrat, supports the investigation. She points out that Page himself led an ethics investigation against now-disgraced County Executive Steve Stenger when Page himself was head of the county council.