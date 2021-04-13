St. Louis County taxpayers on the hook in legal fight over who gets to be head of the county council

CLAYTON, Mo. – The legal bills are coming in after the fight over who would be the chairperson of the St. Louis County Council.

So far, you’ve spent $127,996 on lawyers for four council members who St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s counselor sued and they had to get lawyers to defend themselves. That wasn’t cheap.

They had voted out Page’s choice as chair, Lisa Clancy, and installed Rita Days as chair. Page was trying to get Clancy back in.

The council needed the help of Rochelle Walton Gray, who had lost re-election and her term expired at the end of the year.

Page allies extended her term a week, citing an obscure clause in the new charter change amendment. Ultimately, a judge ruled they couldn’t do that.

That meant Rita Days stayed in as the chair and Lisa Clancy was still out.

You Paid For It was told the legal bill will likely be higher when all the legal costs are in.