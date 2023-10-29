ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Nearly two weeks after highlighting a north St. Louis County woman’s fight against Missouri unemployment officials over unpaid benefits, FOX 2 has learned those benefits have been paid!

Taylor Brown lost her job in a call center in June of this year. Her employer said it was for bad conduct related to the job. At the time, the Missouri Department of Employment Security denied her benefit based on that allegation from her employer.

Brown appealed the case and, in September, won her appeal. But a month later, she still hadn’t received her unemployment funds.

Brown contacted our You Paid For It team, who brought the issue to unemployment officials. She’s now breathing a sigh of relief.

“Well, since you’ve come out and talked to me, I did receive the funds I was waiting for from Missouri unemployment, which is awesome!” she said.

That money—$1,600—was significant for Brown, who needed it to pay her bills.

“Since I’ve received it, I’ve been able to pay what I’ve needed to pay and get caught up on everything I needed to get caught up on,” she said. “I’m no longer in a hole, and I’m just very glad that those funds finally came.

“My feeling now is definitely relief. And grateful for you and for you guys coming out. I definitely think that that was the push they needed to do what was fair.”