St. Louis Groups say area Officials were too slow dealing with initial COVID-19 impact in African American community

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis groups came together in North St. Louis to talk about the COVID-19 situation in the African American community.

Blacks are dying in disproportionate numbers from the deadly disease in some cases at a rate of 3 to 1.

Among the groups at the news conference was the Organization of Black Struggle. They said St. Louis area officials were too slow in addressing the effects of the coronavirus crisis in underserved communities like North St. Louis and North County. They say there was inadequate testing at the beginning of the pandemic and that it took too long to put together a comprehensive plan.

Another group at the conference was Affinia Healthcare. They were one of the first organizations to do significant testing in underserved communities. Their spokesperson Dr. Kendra Holmes said they are doing COVID-19 testing for anyone who needs one. You can call 314-833-2777 for information on how to get a test.