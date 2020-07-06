Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,027 deaths/ 23,215 cases IL: 7,014 deaths/ 144,612 cases.

St. Louis Groups say area Officials were too slow dealing with initial COVID-19 impact in African American community

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis groups came together in North St. Louis to talk about the COVID-19 situation in the African American community.

Blacks are dying in disproportionate numbers from the deadly disease in some cases at a rate of 3 to 1. 

Among the groups at the news conference was the Organization of Black Struggle. They said St. Louis area officials were too slow in addressing the effects of the coronavirus crisis in underserved communities like North St. Louis and North County. They say there was inadequate testing at the beginning of the pandemic and that it took too long to put together a comprehensive plan. 

Another group at the conference was Affinia Healthcare. They were one of the first organizations to do significant testing in underserved communities. Their spokesperson Dr. Kendra Holmes said they are doing COVID-19 testing for anyone who needs one. You can call 314-833-2777 for information on how to get a test.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News