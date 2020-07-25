St. Louis healthcare company doing COVID-19 testing confirms alarming new trend

ST. LOUIS – Affinia Healthcare says it’s seeing a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in some of the hardest-hit areas of St. Louis City and County.

A company executive told You Paid For It they’ve done 10,000 coronavirus tests so far; an average of about 1,000 a week.

They say this time last month, 7 percent of the people they saw tested positive for COVID-19. But now that number is up to 9 percent testing positive.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 10 percent or above means we don’t have control of the pandemic.

They say they’re doing extra in the hot spots like Page and Kingshighway in north St. Louis, Jennings and Bellefountaine Neighbors in north St. Louis County, and South Broadway in south St Louis, where they’re seeing a big impact on the Hispanic community.

You Paid For It Investigator Elliott Davis talked to Affinia Healthcare’s Senior Vice President Doctor Kendra Holmes. She believes the spike in new cases is due to the economy opening back up and people not observing things like masks and social distancing.

Affinia is doing the testing on people returning to the St. Louis Public School District.

Dr. Holmes says how it goes with people returning to all the school districts will depend on all the precautions being taken to keep kids and staff safe.