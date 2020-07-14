St. Louis homicides up 24-percent from a year ago, as alderwoman describes a war zone

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It Team learns of a big jump in homicides in St. Louis over the last year. A 24-percent increase in the number of people murdered in an increasingly violent city.

So far this year 123 people have been murdered. That compares to 99 homicides this time a year ago.

People in many of the hardest hit areas are at a loss of what to do.

Elliott Davis talked to 27th Ward Alderwoman Pamela Boyd who represents Walnut Park, one of the city’s most violent areas.

She is pleading for more action by the Krewson Administration and more help from the police department.

She says Chief John Hayden’s rectangle approach to fighting crime just isn’t working.

Last year the city had 194 murders which was 12 more than the year before.

Now we have 24 more homicides than a year ago and we’re at month 7.

Alderwoman Boyd says something must be done for citizens who are living in war zones.

She says families have to cope with nightly gunfire, shootings and many senior citizens are living in fear because of all the violence on the increasingly bloody streets of St. Louis