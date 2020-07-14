Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,083 deaths/ 27,890 cases IL: 7,193 deaths/ 154,799 cases.

St. Louis homicides up 24-percent from a year ago, as alderwoman describes a war zone

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It Team learns of a big jump in homicides in St. Louis over the last year. A 24-percent increase in the number of people murdered in an increasingly violent city.

So far this year 123 people have been murdered. That compares to 99 homicides this time a year ago.

People in many of the hardest hit areas are at a loss of what to do.

Elliott Davis talked to 27th Ward Alderwoman Pamela Boyd who represents Walnut Park, one of the city’s most violent areas.

She is pleading for more action by the Krewson Administration and more help from the police department.

She says Chief John Hayden’s rectangle approach to fighting crime just isn’t working.

Last year the city had 194 murders which was 12 more than the year before.

Now we have 24 more homicides than a year ago and we’re at month 7.

Alderwoman Boyd says something must be done for citizens who are living in war zones.

She says families have to cope with nightly gunfire, shootings and many senior citizens are living in fear because of all the violence on the increasingly bloody streets of St. Louis

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News