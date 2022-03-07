St. Louis-area leaders still at odds over COVID funds 2 years into pandemic

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Today is the second anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the St. Louis area.

Tens of millions of federal pandemic dollars flowed to our area shortly after that thru the CARES Act. St. Louis County got $173 million. Almost immediately, there was a battle between County Executive Sam Page and the minority on the County Council over who was going to control spending. Ultimately, Page won out.

The money was earmarked for spending on things like COVID testing, and personal protective equipment (PPE), helping cities shore up their budgets, and helping businesses get back on their feet after COVID

shutdowns.

Council members like Tim Fitch opposed giving Page the spending power. Fitch said he still has questions about $7 million in spending.

The Council is now asking their new county auditor to take a hard look at where the money went. St. Louis City was not happy at all when they found out how much they were getting from the Cares Act.

The first time around in 2020, the money was funneled through the state. Missouri decided to only give St. Louis $35 million. City officials said they should have gotten twice that much.

The city made up for it when the federal government directly distributed money from the American Rescue Plan. St. Louis got around $500 million.

A city spokesperson for current Mayor Tishaura Jones told FOX 2’s Elliott Davis that the feds likely learned their lesson from the first time when the city did not get its fair share.