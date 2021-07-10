St. Louis mother advocates for COVID vaccine after losing daughter

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A grieving mother from St. Ann has a powerful message to get across—especially to minorities—about taking the COVID vaccine.

Kimberle Jones’ daughter, Erica Nicole Thompson, suffered for weeks in the hospital. She believes that her daughter’s death could have been avoided.

Thompson, a mother of three, died of COVID on July 4. She had not taken the vaccine. Thompson was 37.

Jones said she watched her daughter slowly deteriorate right before her eyes, day after day. She vividly recalls her daughter saying time and again, “I can’t breathe.”

They both talked about getting the vaccine but Jones said her daughter was skeptical.

Kimberle Jones believes her daughter would still be alive today had she taken the vaccine and she’s pleading with others to do so sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, the family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and medical expenses.