Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 879 deaths/ 15,810 cases IL: 6,289 deaths/ 131,871 cases.

St. Louis police officers to get body cameras

You Paid For It

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police will have body cameras in the next five or six weeks.

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed finally got the Krewson administration to agree to get the camera after trying for more than a year.

The city will get about 800 cameras, at a cost of about $5 million.

Reed said this will go a long way in helping build the community’s confidence in the police.

St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards is over the police department and he echoed similar comments as Reed. 

When asked why it took so long for the city to get the cameras, Edwards said it was a matter of money and priorities. 

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Contact You Paid For It

Do you have a news tip for Elliott Davis? His "You Paid For It Series" on government waste has made him a champion of the underdog in St. Louis. Email our investigative unit here.

Popular

Latest News

More News