St. Louis police officers to get body cameras

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police will have body cameras in the next five or six weeks.

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed finally got the Krewson administration to agree to get the camera after trying for more than a year.

The city will get about 800 cameras, at a cost of about $5 million.

Reed said this will go a long way in helping build the community’s confidence in the police.

St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards is over the police department and he echoed similar comments as Reed.

When asked why it took so long for the city to get the cameras, Edwards said it was a matter of money and priorities.