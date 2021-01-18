St. Louis Public Schools won’t make COVID vaccine mandatory

ST. LOUIS – School districts throughout the St Louis area anxiously awaiting their turn for the COVID vaccines.

Dr. Kelvin Adams, the superintendent of the St. Louis Public School District, says he’s still waiting for more information but hopes to begin getting the shots for staff this spring.

Adams says he has no plans to make the vaccines mandatory, although he does plan to take the vaccine himself.

The district is predominantly Black. A high percentage of minorities are skeptical of the shot, so there’s a high bar for the superintendent to overcome to get out of this crisis.

Adams says the district is working with a health care provider who will provide the vaccinations.

At present, the district has virtual and in-person education.