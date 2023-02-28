ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis resident called FOX 2’s You Paid For It team after glass from the windows of an abandoned house fell to the ground, nearly hurting her grandchildren.

Annette Smith said she’s been dealing with this problem for months now. The recent incident involving her grandkids was too much.

”They were outside playing, and they were like, ‘Nanny, glass is falling.’ I ran out, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, and they didn’t know whether it was from my house, and my gangway was just full of glass.”

Smith has called the City of St. Louis repeatedly.

“So I called the city to ask them to come board it up,” she said. “I been dealing with this since November of 2022, and no one have done anything about it.”

Smith described it as “almost comical” at one point.

“And they told me it was boarded up, and I’m like, ‘No, it’s not,'” she said.

Smith said she’s been sweeping glass in the gangway time frequently.

“I’m angry because I done sweep It up three times from the glass. And I’m very upset, I’m very upset that no one has did anything about it,” she said.

FOX 2 reached out to the mayor’s office for action a week ago about Smith’s case. They said they would look into it, but the trouble is still there, with dangerous glass falling.