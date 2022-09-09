ST. LOUIS – Many St. Louis small businesses are still struggling from the impact of the pandemic and a challenging economy.

One small businesswoman reached out to FOX 2’s You Paid For It team for help when the lifeline from the city never contacted her.

Cassandra Logan owns Logan’s Kids Resale, a children’s clothing store in south St. Louis. She is one of many who is waiting for a $5,000 lifeline from the city.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) pandemic fund has been allocated by St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC). Logan said she applied for the relief almost five months ago.

”I applied back in April and I still have not yet received the funds,” she said. “I was told as of today, I was approved but nothing tangible. No email, no call, no paperwork, so it’s supposed to be for emergency and we’re still waiting.”

Logan said it’s important to receive the funds for her business.

”It’s very important because even though our doors are still open, we’re still in that danger and threat because of the economy and that’s what it is,” she said. “That’s unfortunate businesses are still closing and their response is supposed to be to help and it’s not being expedited like it should be.”

FOX 2 reached out to the mayor’s office for assistance on the issue.

A moment later SLDC released this statement:

”Although we began accepting applications in April, SLDC did not officially receive the funds for disbursement until mid-July. Since then, 206 businesses have received funding totaling $1,030,000.”

SLDC also said the following about Logan’s case:

”SLDC staff informed Ms. Logan that her application for Logan’s Kids Resale had been approved as long as Ms. Logan is cleared by the Collector of Revenue and the Business License Office. We expect her payment to be processed in seven business days.”

Logan said she is happy to hear the great news.

”Awesome, thank you. I appreciate it. Thank you for being a voice for the people,” she said.

Here’s the full statement from the SLDC:

“SLDC staff is working diligently to get the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that have been allocated to the St. Louis Small Business Grant Fund into the hands of St. Louis City businesses that have been adversely impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. Although we began accepting applications in April, SLDC did not officially receive the funds for disbursement until mid-July. Since then, 206 businesses have received funding, totaling $1,030,000.

Cassandra Logan applied for Small Business Grants for two businesses, however, SLDC can only approve one application per business owner. SLDC staff informed Ms. Logan of this at the time her application for One Silverstar at 3141 Meramac St., was collected on August 30. That same day, SLDC staff informed Ms. Logan that her application for Logan’s Kids Resale at 3141 Meramac St. which was submitted on July 8, had been approved. As long as Ms. Logan is cleared by the Collector of Revenue and the Business License Office, we expect her payment to be processed in seven business days.”