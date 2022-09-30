ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis small business owner finally got results after they had been waiting for months to receive pandemic funds.

Cassandra Logan, the owner of Logan’s Kids Resale in south St. Louis, said she applied for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) pandemic fund in April to receive $5,000.

After FOX 2’s You Paid For It team reached out to the St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC) about Logan’s case, they were able to send the funds to her.

”In April, I applied for the grant, long story short, they lost it. There was a lot of going back and forth, so finally, after all and the help of You Paid For It, I finally received my funds yesterday morning,” Logan said. “I am very excited. It was a great relief because it was something that is needed as a micro business to sustain. Even though, we’re out of the pandemic, we’re still struggling, and so to know that we’re getting help is great. And so, when I got it, I immediately called my creditors and said, ‘Hey, I got some money for you!'”

Logan said there was a mix-up in her paperwork that caused the delay. When Logan reached out to FOX 2, we contacted the mayor’s office for assistance, who then called the SLDC about the issue.

She said others were in the same situation as she was, and she hoped she’d be an inspiration to them.

“One of my counterparts, she went down because she was like, ‘I saw you on the news, don’t give up,'” Logan said. “So, when she went down, there were a lot of people down there, and they were saying, ‘Yeah, you see that lady on TV and stuff like that.'”

When asked if her story was an encouragement to others, she answered “yes.“

SLDC did admit there was a mix-up with her application that had to be fixed before any money could be disbursed.