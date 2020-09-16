St. Louis spending up to $40M to tackle abandoned eyesores

ST. LOUIS – A new St. Louis program is underway that could help fix up nearly 1,400 now abandoned houses to make way for families.

Proposition NS was okayed by voters back in 2017 to identify old homes that can be saved. The measure will generate up to $40 million. The city will do the work to stabilize the house with things like roofing and tuckpointing and interior demolition.

It will spend up to $30,000 on a single-family home and up to $50,000 on a multifamily home.

The houses will be sold to the highest bidder who will then finish the needed work to get the house ready for a family to move in.

Citizens will get to decide which houses get a new lease on life.

They simply go to the city website where they’ll be able to nominate an abandoned house.

A special team will go out and look at the house to see if can be salvaged.