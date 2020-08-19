St. Louis to study alternatives to original Northside Southside Corridor that would cost nearly a billion dollars

ST. LOUIS – You Paid For It takes a look at the city’s plans to better help people get from north St. Louis through downtown to south St. Louis. The original study called for expanding Metrolink to run thru the corridor.

That would cost taxpayers up to $947 million dollars.

The new study will examine alternatives to make the project more cost-effective while still achieving the intended objectives of moving folks from one side of town to the other.

But You Paid For It Investigator Elliott Davis talked to one city alderman who says this is a project the city can ill afford in this age of coronavirus.

Voters passed the taxpayers measure in 2017 to raise money for the transit expansion.

The tax generates about $12 million dollars a year. There is about $35 million saved up so far.

Alderman Joe Vaccaro says the city has many other needs since the onset of coronavirus and that money would be better spent on other needs like job training and neighborhood revitalization.