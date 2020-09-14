St. Louis Urban League President CEO explains the challenges of providing food to 60,000 families over 22 week

ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and its President CEO Michael McMillan gave out food to more than 60,000 families over 22 weeks in massive distributions each Saturday throughout the current pandemic.

Thousands of cars were lined up for the help each and every week. 

The Effort cost some $3 million. McMillan credits the generosity of St. Louis businesses and individuals for the success of the effort. Fox 2 is a proud media sponsor of the Urban League.

McMillan explained how the effort started out with food and toiletries for about 1,500 people at the beginning of April and they didn’t have enough for everyone. They had to turn people away. But donations ramped up and in time they were able to help nearly 5,000 families a week.

The Saturday distributions are over but the Urban League will still help feed families. They’ll give 50 boxes of food each to about 75 churches to distribute to those in need. In addition, they’ll make arrangements to get food and toiletries to senior citizens and the disabled who don’t have transportation.

